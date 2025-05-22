Sears (4-4) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Sears came into contest having served up a modest six homers over nine starts, but the Angels tagged him for four long balls Wednesday, including two off the bat of catcher Logan O'Hoppe. After yielding three or fewer runs in each of his first eight outings of the campaign, Sears has hit a rough spot in his past two starts, surrendering 10 runs across nine innings. That's pushed his season ERA up over a run (from 2.80 to 4.00) and resulted in consecutive losses for the first time this year. The lefty will try to right the ship his next time out, which lines up to be a road matchup against Houston.