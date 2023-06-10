Medina (1-5) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win against the Brewers.

Medina allowed two runs in the second inning followed by four shutout frames after Sam Moll's scoreless first inning. The two runs were the fewest given up by Medina in any outing this season. He now holds a 7.53 ERA and a 32:17 K:BB through 34.2 frames. The 24-year-old righty is currently lined up to face the Rays at home next week though it's unclear how the team will deploy him moving forward.