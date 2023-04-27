Medina was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina was rocked for seven earned runs over five innings in his major-league debut versus the Angels on Wednesday. The right-hander should get another shot eventually but will rejoin the Vegas rotation for now.
