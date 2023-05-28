Medina is scheduled to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Ken Waldichuk in Sunday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Though Waldichuk has been a member of Oakland's rotation all season, he'll be returning to the mound on only three days' rest Sunday and thus may not be available to cover more than two or three innings before turning the ball over to Medina. With that in mind, Medina is still the Oakland pitcher most likely to factor into any decision, even though his usage as a bulk reliever could limit his pitch count to some degree compared to if he were operating as a traditional starter.