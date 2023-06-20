Medina will serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Ken Waldichuk in Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Since he had previously been serving as a starter before transitioning to a bullpen role about a month ago, Waldichuk could be capable of covering somewhere around 1-to-3 innings before turning the game over to Medina. While pitching out of the bullpen likely puts a cap on Medina's potential innings count, it should enhance his chances of factoring into the decision. Over his last five outings, Medina has gone 1-4 with an 8.06 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 22.1 innings.