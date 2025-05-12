Now Playing

Medina (elbow) began a throwing program March 17, MLB.com reports.

The Athletics haven't yet indicated that Medina has resumed throwing off a mound, so he presumably remains in the process of increase his throwing distance off flat ground. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery Aug. 6, 2024 and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season.

