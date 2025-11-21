Medina (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Medina missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he began throwing off flat ground toward the end of the year and could be fully recovered by the time spring training starts. However, the 26-year-old righty owns a 5.35 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in his MLB career, so his place on the Athletics' Opening Day roster is far from guaranteed.