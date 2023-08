Medina will work in bulk relief Friday against the Orioles, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Francisco Perez is going to open the game for Oakland, but Medina is set up to handle the majority of the innings. This might just be a workload-management strategy with the 24-year-old Medina, who has delivered a 3.15 ERA with 38 strikeouts over his last 34.1 innings (six starts, one relief appearance) dating back to late June.