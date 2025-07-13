The Athletics reinstated Urias (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The veteran infielder landed on the shelf in early July due to a hamstring strain, but he'll rejoin the active roster after missing the minimum amount of time. Urias is on the bench for Sunday's matchup with the Blue Jays, but he'll vie with Max Muncy for regular starts at second base after Zack Gelof was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.