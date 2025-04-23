Urias is starting at second base and batting ninth Wednesday against the Rangers.

The 27-year-old has worked as a reserve infielder early in the season with four starts each at second and third base, but he should be in line for more consistent playing time after Max Muncy was demoted Wednesday. Zack Gelof (wrist) doesn't appear particularly close to returning from the IL, so at-bats at the keystone should mostly be up for grabs. Urias has certainly earned the additional opportunities with a .304/.370/.565 slash line through 27 plate appearances.