Urias was removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics after one inning due to lower back spasms, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Urias started at second base and played the opening frame before Gio Urshela came off the bench to replace him in the top of the second. The 28-year-old's turn in the batting order didn't come up before he was pulled from the game, so the back injury presumably cropped up while he was playing defense. The Athletics are off Monday, so Urias will have some extra time to recover before the team opens a three-game series in Washington on Tuesday.