Joyce was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to a lumbar strain, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Joyce will hit the shelf with a lower-back injury that he's apparently been dealing with for quite some time. The club has yet to announce a timetable for his return, but he will be sidelined through the All-Star break as Nick Martini takes his place on the active roster.

