Athletics' Max Muncy: Reinstated from injured list

The Athletics activated Muncy (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Muncy has been out of commission since late April due to a fractured left hand. He went 10-for-27 with three home runs and two doubles in seven rehab games, which was enough to convince the A's he was ready to rejoin the active roster. Muncy played some shortstop on his rehab assignment, and with Zack Gelof faring well at third base, Muncy could see some action at shortstop in addition to the hot corner, at least until Jacob Wilson (shoulder) returns.