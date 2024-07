Schuemann went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 19-8 rout of Baltimore.

Schuemann mashed Oakland's second three-run homer of the game in the second inning to give the A's an early 6-0 lead. It was his second long ball over his past four contests following a 27-game stretch in which he failed to go deep. Schuemann's multi-hit performance Saturday was his first since June 1, a span of 27 games.