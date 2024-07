Schuemann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The rookie extended his on-base streak to seven games, a stretch during which he's cobbled together an impressive .350 average and 1.130 OPS, along with three of his eight steals on the season. Schuemann has a modest four-game hitting streak going as well, pushing his improving season slash line to .236/.329/.347 across 234 plate appearances.