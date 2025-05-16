Schuemann went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 19-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Schuemann started at second base, entering the starting nine for the first time since April 29. He has yet to bat higher than ninth in the order while serving as a utility player throughout the early stages of the campaign. The 27-year-old has done fine when called upon, batting .250 with a .752 OPS, one homer, one RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases and two triples over 39 plate appearances. However, it'll likely take injuries to other players for Schuemann to carve out a larger role.