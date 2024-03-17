Schuemann went 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a run in a Cactus League loss to the Brewers on Saturday, pushing his spring average to .321.

After opening Cactus League play 1-for-10 over his first six exhibitions, Schuemann's bat has come alive. The 26-year-old has gone on to hit safely in seven of his next eight games, going 8-for-21 with two RBI, two walks and six runs over that span. However, despite the strong spring, Schuemann doesn't make Martin Gallegos of MLB.com's latest Opening Day roster projection due to the presence of hot-hitting reserve outfielders JJ Bleday and Miguel Andujar. If Gallegos's projection proves accurate, it likely equates to a return to Triple-A Las Vegas to start the 2024 campaign for Schuemann, who slashed .277/.402/.429 with the Aviators across 103 games last season.