Schuemann went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Schuemann closed out the scoring on the night in the fourth inning with his timely knock, which plated Zack Gelof. The rookie has emerged from the All-Star break with a sizzling bat, going 6-for-11 with two doubles, a home run, six RBI, three walks and seven runs over his first four games. However, he's been consistently delivering at the plate for the majority of July, a month in which he's mustered a .396 average, 1.133 OPS, five extra-base hits and 11 RBI across 60 plate appearances.