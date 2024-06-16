Schuemann is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with Minnesota, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Schuemann will head to the bench after he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Sunday's matinee 6-2 loss. Aledmys Diaz will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in the nightcap.
More News
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Getting day off•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Records fourth steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Perfect at plate in win•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Getting break Friday•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Continues surge Sunday•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Logs three hits, steal in win•