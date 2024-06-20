Schuemann went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Schuemann busy night on the basepaths surprisingly led to only one run, but it did push his OBP back up to an improving .318. The rookie has hit safely in three of the last four games, and his walk rate has now hit double digits (10.1 percent) after also sitting at that threshold in each of the last six minor-league stops before his promotion.