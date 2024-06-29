Schuemann went 1-for-3 with two RBI and one stolen base in Friday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Schuemann supplied a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the eighth. The 27-year-old has gone 21 games without a multi-hit effort since his 4-for-4 performance in Atlanta on June 1. He was hitting .266 after that game, but he's at .226 now while adding a .630 OPS, three home runs, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored and five steals across 61 contests.