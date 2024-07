Schuemann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Schuemann jumped on a hanging slider from Davis Daniel in the bottom of the fifth and sent it into the stands in left field for his fourth home run of the campaign. The shortstop has now hit safely in four of his last five games while also driving in at least one run in three of those outings. On the downside, Schuemann has also struck out twice in five of his last eight contests.