Andujar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Andujar had last left the yard way back on June 1, but he ended a 28-game power drought with a 402-foot shot in the first to quickly erase a 1-0 deficit. The veteran has now hit safely in three straight games, and Friday's homer coaxed his slugging percentage back over the .400 mark (.403).