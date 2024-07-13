Andujar isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Andujar will get a breather Saturday after slashing .233/.250/.349 with a home run and six RBI through Oakland's first 10 games of July. In his place, Daz Cameron will start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Records second steal in win•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Breakout performance in win•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Belts third homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Singles, scores in win•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Another multi-hit effort Tuesday•