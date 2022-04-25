The Athletics outrighted Romero to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Romero went unclaimed off waivers by baseball's other 29 teams after Oakland designated him for assignment Thursday. The 28-year-old right-hander no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster and will now have a tougher path to potentially making his big-league debut in 2022.
