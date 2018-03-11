Athletics' Nick Noonan: Assigned to minor-league camp
Noonan was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chroniclereports.
Noonan appeared in 10 games this spring, recording two hits and two RBI in 15 at-bats. His .133 batting average wasn't enough to keep him with the major-league camp for long, so he'll be sent to minor-league camp. Noonan is expected to start the season with Triple-A Nashville.
