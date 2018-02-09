Noonan will attend the Athletics' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Noonan has seen time with five different organizations over the past three seasons, most recently with Triple-A Colorado Springs within the Brewers' farm league. The 28-year-old has appeared in just 83 big-league games during his 11-year professional career and offers very little value at the plate. He'll look to crack the Athletics' Opening Day roster as a reserve utility infielder but will most likely open the 2018 campaign in the minors.