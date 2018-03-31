Nick Noonan: Released by A's
Noonan was released from the minors by the Athletics on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Noonan earned an invite to Oakland's spring training but was reassigned to minor-league camp after going 2-for-15 in 10 games. The 28-year-old hasn't seen the majors since 2016 and has only 83 career games (155 plate appearances) and a .193/.239/.234 slash line.
