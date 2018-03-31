Noonan was released from the minors by the Athletics on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Noonan earned an invite to Oakland's spring training but was reassigned to minor-league camp after going 2-for-15 in 10 games. The 28-year-old hasn't seen the majors since 2016 and has only 83 career games (155 plate appearances) and a .193/.239/.234 slash line.