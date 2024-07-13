Bido (1-1) got the win over the Phillies on Friday, firing three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Bido once again helped bail out the Athletics after a ragged performance by a starting pitcher, working the fourth, fifth and sixth innings in nearly impeccable fashion after Hogan Harris significantly struggled with his control. Three of Bido's five appearances since returning to the big-league club June 21 have been of the multi-inning variety, and he's mustered a 1.42 ERA without allowing a home run during the 12.2 innings in that span.