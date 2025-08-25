Bido is likely to enter the Athletics rotation for Tuesday's game against the Tigers in Sacramento, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics are expected to deploy Bido as a starter or bulk reliever as he steps into the rotation as a replacement for Jack Perkins (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list Friday. Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on July 10, Bido has worked exclusively out of the bullpen, but he should be reasonably stretched out after tossing three innings and 44 pitches in his most recent relief appearance in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Twins. Altogether, Bido owns a 5.37 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB in 65.1 innings across 19 appearances (nine starts) for the Athletics this season.