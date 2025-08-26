Bido will start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The team noted earlier in the day that Bido could either be deployed as a starter or in bulk relief, but it's been confirmed that he'll be on the mound for the first inning of Tuesday's matchup. Bido most recently worked three innings Thursday against the Twins, so he should be able to cover at least a few innings in what will be his 10th start of the 2025 campaign.