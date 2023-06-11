Blackburn did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk over six scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over Milwaukee. He struck out five.

Blackburn completed a season-high six innings and notched his first scoreless appearance of the year. The 29-year-old's 2023 debut was delayed due to a finger injury, so he's made only three starts thus far with mixed results. He held Atlanta's offense to just one run on four hits over four innings and struck out a season-high six, but he fell flat versus Miami, giving up five runs with a 3:2 K:BB across five innings, before his dominating outing versus Milwaukee on Saturday. Blackburn will look to make it back-to-back quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a four-game set versus Tampa Bay.