Laureano (groin) was activated Saturday from the 10-day injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano is set to return to action Saturday against the Reds after missing exactly 10 days because of a mild left groin strain. The dynamic 28-year-old outfielder carries a .731 OPS with two home runs and two stolen bases in 15 games this season with Oakland.
