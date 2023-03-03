Laureano (groin) is starting in right field and batting third Friday versus the Royals.
Laureano missed the team's last two contests after being removed from Tuesday's lineup with groin tightness, but the 28-year-old will be back on the diamond Friday. The outfielder is one of the A's most experienced players and could have a big season if he remains slotted in as the the team's third batter.
