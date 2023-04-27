Laureano (groin) ran around the bases with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
If he doesn't experience any issues while running, the plan is for Laureano to begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Thursday. It's unclear how many games he will play in the minors -- that will depend on how he's feeling -- but it seems Laureano is quickly approaching activation. The 28-year-old outfielder was slashing .218/.295/.436 over 61 plate appearances before landing on the IL.
