Laureano went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
Laureano's 399-foot shot to right field in the fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and marked his sixth time leaving the yard in the last 15 games. However, the 28-year-old's offensive profile has had an undeniable feast-or-famine quality to it of late, as he went down on strikes in each of his other four plate appearances Friday and now has a massive 52.4 percent strikeout rate over the last five contests.
