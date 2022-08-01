Laureano went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

After getting on base twice Saturday to snap out of a 1-for-21 funk, Laureano followed it up Sunday with what was by far the most productive showing of the day for the Athletics. Although the outfielder furnished just a .196 average and .278 on-base percentage over 108 plate appearances in July, he also left the yard an impressive seven times over 26 games during the month.