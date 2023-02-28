Laureano's removal from Tuesday's lineup was due to left groin tightness, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics have deemed the move precautionary, but, given the type of injury, Laureano would figure to be down for at least another day or two. He's currently slated to be Oakland's starting right fielder this season.
