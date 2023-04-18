Athletics manager Mark Kotsay announced that Laureano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs with a tight right hamstring but could be available off the bench,Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano has missed back-to-back games as he recovers from the hamstring trouble. The Athletics are calling his absence precautionary with the hope that that sitting will prevent the injury from getting worse. He should be considered day-to-day.
