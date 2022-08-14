Laureano exited Sunday's game against the Astros due to left side soreness, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano experienced soreness in his side during a swing in a fourth-inning at-bat Sunday and was removed from the game shortly after. If he's forced to miss additional time, Stephen Piscotty and Chad Pinder are candidates to see increased playing time in the outfield.
