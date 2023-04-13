Laureano went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Laureano was able to get on base in all manner of ways Wednesday, extending his streak of reaching safely to three games. The veteran outfielder is off to a solid start offensively with a .256 average and .890 OPS over his first 43 plate appearances, but his elevated 27.9 percent strikeout rate unfortunately remains in line with the 27.2 percent figure he produced last season over a 94-game sample.