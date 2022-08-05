Laureano went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Laureano powered a big offensive performance from the Athletics, first knocking a two-RBI double in the third inning. He then smoked a two-run homer in the fourth frame -- his 12th long ball of the campaign. Laureano has picked it up at the plate across his last five starts, collecting six hits across 18 at-bats while homering twice, driving in five and scoring five runs. For the season, he owns a .227/.310/.415 line across 310 plate appearances.