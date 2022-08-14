Laureano was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros due to an apparent leg injury, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting the contest during the fourth inning. The 28-year-old initially stayed in the game after he slipped on the warning track near the foul line in right field, but he was lifted a couple innings later. He should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.