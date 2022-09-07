Laureano (oblique), reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a hit-by-pitch and a run in a loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

Laureano appeared no worse for wear while playing a full game in his usual center field spot, and he was able to contribute offensively in the high-scoring loss. Now apparently back to full health, the 28-year-old will look to gather some momentum heading into the offseason after what has been a forgettable suspension/injury-shortened campaign, one where he's mustered a middling .224/.302/.393 slash line across 85 games.