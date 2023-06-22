Laureano is not in Thursday's lineup against the Guardians.
Laureano is hitting .208 with zero home runs and four steals in 48 at-bats this month. Brent Rooker is starting in right field while Shea Langeliers gets the nod at designated hitter.
