Laureano (groin), activated from the injured list Saturday, went 3-for-7 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and a run over his first two games back in action during the weekend series against the Reds.

Laureano also played a full nine innings in right field during both contests, further corroborating his return to full health. The 28-year-old has put together an encouraging start at the plate after posting a career-low .211 average, .287 on-base percentage and .663 OPS in 2022, as his weekend production pushed his season slash line to a respectable .242/.319/.452 across 69 plate appearances.