Laureano went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's loss against the Diamondbacks.
Laureano tied the game with a three-run shot in the seventh inning, but that was all the offense Oakland could muster. It was Laureano's only hit as he struck out in two of his other three plate appearances. Entering the series with Arizona, Laureano had just one homer in his previous 96 plate appearances. He took the Diamondbacks pitching staff deep twice and is on pace to produce his second season with 20 homers.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Up-and-down day at plate•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Scores twice in Sunday's loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Triples in return to action•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Remains out Wednesday•