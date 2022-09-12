Laureano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 10-3 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

With White Sox starter Johnny Cueto laboring in the fifth inning, Laureano hit a routine foul pop up in what appeared to be the third out of the inning. However, Leurys Garcia dropped the ball in a fielding error which allowed Laureano to stay alive. Laureano then took Cueto deep for his 13th home run of the season. The home run is only Laureano's second hit over his past 22 at-bats since coming off the IL (oblique) and comes after he expressed his frustration in the dugout this past weekend.