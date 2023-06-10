Laureano went 2-for-5 with a two-run triple and a run in a win over the Brewers on Friday.

The outfielder's first-inning three-bagger got the Athletics offense ignited by driving in the first two runs of the game. It also extended Laureano's hitting streak to 10 games and served as his third triple of the season, a new career high. Laureano owns a .353 average and .934 OPS over the 41 plate appearances he's logged during his torrid stretch, one that's also seen him produce a 14.6 percent walk rate.