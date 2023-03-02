Laureano (groin) went through a normal workout Wednesday, but he was held out of the Athletics' Cactus League lineup for the second straight game and is likely to remain sidelined Thursday, the team's official site reports.

Laureano was a late scratch from Tuesday's game against the Angels with what later revealed to be groin tightness. The Athletics are unsurprisingly taking a cautious approach with Laureano at this point in spring training, making it likely he doesn't return to Cactus League action until this weekend at the earliest.